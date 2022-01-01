Film LUT's
We made this pack because we were tired of LUT's that only worked on Sony footage, or only worked on super flat footage, we wanted something diverse and powerful to give you the contrast you desire in a world of S-LOG footage that's flatter than the sandwich you've been hiking with all day.
Fēlan films Modern Mood LUT pack is an essential colour grading package for the filmmakers out there that are a one-man band, tired of spending way too long in the colour grading suite and are looking for a tool to help them nail those moody tones you see out on the interwebs day-in and day-out.
The LUTs contained within our pack are .cube files that will work in editing software like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro X, and Davinci Resolve.
We have used these LUT's for years in our process, for various projects, and built them to work with a variety of footage, however the best results you will see from flat footage, from cine4 & S-LOG(on Sony camera's) to the ultra-flat film Black Magic footage.
When applying a LUT to your footage, turn the opacity/intensity of the LUT all the way down to 0% and then slowly start increasing it. You can stop increasing the opacity/intensity when you feel the like you’ve gotten the desired result that you’re looking for.
Youtube video included on "How to use LUT's!" based around Adobe Premiere use.
10 LUT's included - 9 colour & 1 Black and White - Happy film making!
Like our LUT’s? Why not sign up for some free content on our mailing list!