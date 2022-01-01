Film LUT's

We made this pack because we were tired of LUT's that only worked on Sony footage, or only worked on super flat footage, we wanted something diverse and powerful to give you the contrast you desire in a world of S-LOG footage that's flatter than the sandwich you've been hiking with all day.



Fēlan films Modern Mood LUT pack is an essential colour grading package for the filmmakers out there that are a one-man band, tired of spending way too long in the colour grading suite and are looking for a tool to help them nail those moody tones you see out on the interwebs day-in and day-out.



The LUTs contained within our pack are .cube files that will work in editing software like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro X, and Davinci Resolve.